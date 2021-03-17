Andhra Pradesh: CBSE syllabus to be introduced in public schools from this academic year

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a crucial statement as far as education is concerned in the state. As part of the Spandana program, the CM held a video conference with collectors, SPs and superiors from his camp office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) education system will be launched in government educational institutions in the state from Class 1 to 8 from the coming academic year 2021-22. He then explained that the CBSE education policy would be applied to the higher classes year by year. He said that CBSE will implement this policy in stages till 12th class.

The CM directed the authorities to discuss and reach an agreement with the CBSE board for affiliation in this regard. Chief Minister Jagan said the common syllabus would make it easier to prepare for national level competitive examinations and students will be able to master English better through these measures. "The students will have the opportunity to excel anywhere, " the CM said.