Andhra Pradesh: Central University completes webinars over National Education Policy 2020

Anantapur: Central University of Andhara Pradesh (CUAP) has successfully completed the second series of webinars being conducted on occasion of completion of one year to transformative reforms of New Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Punjab the chief guest of the function told that New Education Policy brings brand new improvements in our teaching learning pedagogy and makes education more enjoyable inspite of being challenging to implement in initial days. He felt that the new reforms may raise the standards of our education that can meet all the future needs. He congratulated CUAP for initating the series of webinars. Vice Chancellor Prof.S.A.Kori said CUAP will put all its efforts to bring to the fruits of NEP 2020 to its stake holders in their capacity. Dean Prof.Anjaneya Swamy, coordinator M.S.O.Pranathi, faculty and students participated in the webinar.