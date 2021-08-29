Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu and Lokesh wishes the people on Telugu Language Day

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and the party's national general secretary Lokesh wished all Telugu people around the world a happy Telugu Language Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, the key person in promoting Telugu. Chandrababu said that Gidugu Ramamurthy is the reason for bringing world literature, history, and knowledge into the hands of the common man through the Telugu language. He recalled that he believed that to increase literacy among the people, teaching should take place in the mother tongue.



Chandrababu expressed displeasure that the aspirations of the Telugu people bare going in vain with the policies of the current government. He said that every Telugu person has a responsibility to protect the mother tongue from the YSRCP government which is acting as a handcuff to destroy the Telugu language.

Lokesh said that due to the efforts of Gidugu Ramamurthy, only a handful of people at that time were able to read and write in the vernacular and make it accessible to all. He reminded that the TDP government was instrumental in the spread and preservation of the Telugu language from the establishment of the Telugu University to the introduction of Telugu in the administration.



గిడుగు రామమూర్తి గారి కృషివల్లనే ఆ కాలంలో ఏ కొద్దిమందికో పరిమితమైన చదువు, రచన అనేవి వాడుక భాషలో సాగి, అందరికీ అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చాయి. తెలుగుభాష అభివృధ్ధి, వ్యాప్తి కోసం తమ జీవితాంతం కృషిచేసిన గిడుగు రామమూర్తిగారి జయంతిని తెలుగు భాషా దినోత్సవంగా జరుపుకుంటున్నాం.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/NQnzwp5BIV — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) August 29, 2021



