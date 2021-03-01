Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu was detained amid Election Code, says Tirupati Urban SP

Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appalanaidu said TDP chief Chandrababu was not allowed to visit Chittoor and hold protests as the election code was in force. Speaking at a press conference, the SP said that Chandrababu Naidu who reached Renigunta this morning as part of a visit to Chittoor, was stopped at the airport by the police.

He said that Chandrababu expressed anguish over the police for not allowing him to tour. In this context, the TDP leaders are blaming the police.

"Despite the TDP leaders were given notices last night they went on to hold protests," said SP. Permission from the Election Commission and the police is required for such activities. Since the area where TDP wanted to protest is a crucial area in Tirupati, permission was not granted to avoid clashes, " SP asserted.

Earlier, tense situation prevailed in Renigunta as Naidu continued to stage a sit-in protest at the airport as the police tried to prevent his entry into the Chittoor district and detained him. Meanwhile, condemning former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's detention in Renigunta Airport and denying him permission to carry out dharna in Chittoor and Tirupati cities, TDP state president K Atchannaidu expressed his ire over the development from Visakhapatnam on Monday.