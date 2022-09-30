Andhra Pradesh: Chintapalli MPP Vantala Babu Rao removed from post

The erstwhile Visakhapatnam District Election Authority issued an order to remove Chintapalli MPP Vantala Babu Rao from the post. During the Parishad elections, out of 20 MPTCs, 9 independents supported Baburao and another 9 supported YSRCP candidate Anusha Devi.



As both got equal support from the members, Election Returning Officer Rabindranath drew the lottery. Babu Rao got the post of MP in the draw. When Anusha Devi approached the court that Babu Rao had not registered the details of the cases against him while filing the election nomination, Paderu Sub Collector conducted an investigation.



After it was found that there were cases against Babu Rao, the Election Authority issued an order to remove the MP from the post stating that he is unfit for the post. With this YSRCP MPTC Korabu Anusha Devi was nominated as MPP.