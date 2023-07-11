  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore

Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) who made cash deposits over Rs 1 crore in chit groups.

These notices are part of the ongoing investigation against Margadarsi for alleged financial irregularities, especially on cash deposits made by subscribers.

"As part of this investigation, the AP CID has specifically targeted subscribers who made cash deposits in chit groups amounting over Rs 1 crore," said interim AP CID chief P S R Anjaneyulu in a press release issued on Tuesday. He said these individuals are under scrutiny to determine the nature and legitimacy of their transactions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X