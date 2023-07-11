Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) who made cash deposits over Rs 1 crore in chit groups.

These notices are part of the ongoing investigation against Margadarsi for alleged financial irregularities, especially on cash deposits made by subscribers.

"As part of this investigation, the AP CID has specifically targeted subscribers who made cash deposits in chit groups amounting over Rs 1 crore," said interim AP CID chief P S R Anjaneyulu in a press release issued on Tuesday. He said these individuals are under scrutiny to determine the nature and legitimacy of their transactions.