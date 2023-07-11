Live
- Tipplers in Udupi launch novel Protest booze Price Hike Demand 90ml Free Alcohol Twice a Day
- Deficit rains in Udupi? Stumps statistics
- With trends pointing at Trinamool victory in rural polls, clamour grows in party against poll violence
- Nature lovers Supports “Green India Challenge”
- Hyderabad: Gas cylinder blast- seven injured
- Shraddha-Rajkummar flick ‘Stree 2’ themed around ‘headless horror’
- Japan India Maritime Exercise-2023 concludes
- Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore
- Mahindra University signs MoU with La Trobe University for Joint Degree Programme in Civil Engineering
- Kejriwal has termed it dangerous to link GST with PMLA Act
Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL)
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID) has issued notices to subscribers of Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) who made cash deposits over Rs 1 crore in chit groups.
These notices are part of the ongoing investigation against Margadarsi for alleged financial irregularities, especially on cash deposits made by subscribers.
"As part of this investigation, the AP CID has specifically targeted subscribers who made cash deposits in chit groups amounting over Rs 1 crore," said interim AP CID chief P S R Anjaneyulu in a press release issued on Tuesday. He said these individuals are under scrutiny to determine the nature and legitimacy of their transactions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS