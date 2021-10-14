Andhra Pradesh: CJI NV Ramana visits Padmavati temple in Tirumala

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana, who was on a visit to Tirumala, visited Padmavati temple and offered prayers to deity in Tiruchanur this evening. Arriving at the temple, the priests welcomed the CJI with Poornakumbh.



Justice NV Ramana was present at the special pooja held at the temple. Later, the temple priests and officials handed over the Tirtha Prasadam to the CJI.

Earlier, Justice NV Ramana, who arrived at Renigunta Airport from Delhi, was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, several leaders and officials.