Andhra Pradesh: Clashes broke between two families over pigeons in Anantapur

A clash broke out between relatives over the pigeons on Wednesday night that led to a scuffle leaving several injured. The incident took place in Anantapur.



According to the police, Boya Venkatesulu, Govindu and Ramakrishna of Kothur village are relatives of Shivappa, Hemant and Bhupathi of the same village. Both the families are rearing pigeons.

Recently, the pigeons were mixed and the families were fighting over the pigeons. Against this backdrop, an argument took place on Wednesday night that led to a fight.

As a result, Boya Venkateshulu, Govindu, Ramakrishna from one group and Bhupathi from another group were injured. Both are undergoing treatment at Kalyanadurgam Government Hospital.

The Kalyanadurgam Rural Police has taken up the investigation into the incident.