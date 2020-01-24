Top
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy to tour villages from February 1

Highlights

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been implementing various welfare schemes for the welfare of poor in the state has decided to visit the villages to find out whether the schemes are being implemented as per rules or not. CM Jagan Reddy is reportedly holding the tour to interact with the people to know their problems regarding the implementation of the schemes.

CM Jagan Reddy directed the officials to carry out the arrangements for this program scheduled from February 1 in Andhra Pradesh. However, the name for this program is yet to be decided. It is reported, the government is likely to hold the program with name Rachabanda

Off late, the chief minister has passed the two resolutions in the assembly pertaining to Amma Vodi scheme and introduction of English medium in the government-run schools which emphasises on providing go education to the poor out there.

