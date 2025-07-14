Live
Andhra Pradesh CM to meet Union Ministers to discuss state project, funds
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day visit to New Delhi on July 15 and 16 to meet several Union Ministers to discuss key state development projects and central funding support.
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day visit to New Delhi on July 15 and 16 to meet several Union Ministers to discuss key state development projects and central funding support.
The Chief Minister will focus on a wide range of issues, including the ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh, the release of pending funds, the Polavaram–Banakacharla connectivity initiative, and matters related to the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He will also seek greater coordination and assistance from the Centre to accelerate infrastructure and welfare efforts in the state.
He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITI Aayog member Dr V.K. Saraswat, and the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Chandrababu Naidu will depart from Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada, on Tuesday (July 15) morning and arrive in Delhi at 11:45 a.m.
According to his itinerary released by the Chief Minister’s Office, he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 1 p.m.
CM Naidu will call on NITI Aayog member Dr V.K. Saraswat at 2.30 p.m. at 1-Janpath, the Chief Minister’s residence.
This will be followed by a meeting with the Delhi Metro MD to discuss proposed Metro rail projects in the state.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President will deliver a speech at a memorial event for former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at Teen Murti Marg at 3.30 p.m.
Naidu will meet with Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at 7 p.m. the same day.
On Wednesday (July 16), he will meet Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya at 10 a.m.
On the same day at 2:30 p.m., he will meet with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil at Jal Shakti Bhavan.
The Chief Minister will meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 4.30 p.m. the same day.
He will stay overnight in Delhi on the 16th and return to Amaravati on the morning of July 17, departing from Delhi at 9:30 a.m.