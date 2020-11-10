Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of Army Jawan Cheekala Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed in an encounter with the terrorists in Kashmir.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy along with Chittoor MP Reddappa and Putalapattu MLA M S Babu called on the family members at Reddivaripalle in Irala mandal in Chittoor district on Monday taking with them the message of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said in the message that the sacrifice of Praveen Kumar Reddy was invaluable and the country was proud of him.

The ministers handed over the condolence message from the Chief Minister to the family members of the army jawan.