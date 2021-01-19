Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks Amit Shah's help for release of pending funds

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Delhi on Tuesday evening. He later met Union Home Minister Amit Shah around 10 pm.

While it is not known as to what transpired between the two, it is learnt that both the leaders discussed issues pertaining to the State, including release of pending funds among other issues.

Advisor to the State Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters in Vijayawada that there was no political agenda for the meeting. The Chief Minister would be discussing State matters like release of funds and such issues. He said that there is no necessity for the YSR Congress party to maintain a hidden agenda. He said everyone knows that Chandrababu Naidu used to visit Delhi with a hidden agenda and mortgaged the interests of the State for his personal gain. Whereas Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was acting more transparently.

Referring to decentralisation of administration, Sajjala said that the Chief Minister will discuss the necessity of shifting the High Court to Kurnool as the Central government is involved in this matter and discussions are on release of pending funds to the State.

When asked if issues like desecration of idols and the recent protests by BJP state leaders would also figure during the meeting, he said it was not part of the official agenda but since two leaders were meeting one on one, there is every possibility of political issues cropping up subject to the availability of time.

MPs Mithun Reddy, Avinash Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Administration Praveen Prakash, Additional Advocate General J Nagabhushanam also accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi.