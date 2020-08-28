Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Vedadri lift scheme works today

Vijayawada: YSR Vedadri lift irrigation scheme to be built at a cost of Rs 386.27 crore will be a boon to the farmers cultivating over 38,627 acre land in three mandals of Jaggaiahpet, Vatsavai and Penuganchiprolu of Krishna district. The lift irrigation scheme will lift 386 cusecs of water from Krishna river in two stages for cultivation of crops and also to supply drinking water to 30 villages.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone from the Tadepalli camp office on Friday for construction of the scheme through video conference by unveiling pylon online at 10 am.

Proposals were made to built jack well pump house near Vedadri village and pipe lines will be laid to supply irrigation water to the farm lands.

So far, the farmers of three mandals were depending on DVR branch canal (Nandigama branch canal) which passes via Telangana.

Since the bifurcation of the state, the Krishna district mandals are getting between 300 to 500 cusecs water.

Earlier, they used to get between 500 to 800 cusecs of water from the Nandigama branch canal which is part of Nagarjunasagar left canal.

With construction of Vedadri lift irrigation scheme, ayacut in three mandals will be stabilised and drinking water needs of 30 villages will be fulfilled.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu, district collector Md Imtiaz, joint collector K Madhavi Latha and other officials on Thursday inspected the arrangements for the ground breaking ceremony to be held on Friday.