Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan wishes Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished former Chief Minister and TDP national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday through his Twitter handle by writing, "Best wishes to Chandrababu garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with happiness and good health."





Best wishes to @ncbn garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with happiness and good health. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 20, 2020

On the other hand, the TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu celebrates his birthday with family members keeping it as a low affair due to the nation-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources close to Chandrababu Naidu said that the the cadre was asked to distribute meals and fruits to poor in the lockdown instead of rushing to Naidu's house.

Chandrababu Naidu who has a vast experience as a politician had become MLA at the age of 25 years and minister at the age of 28. Later he went on to become chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and has played a key role in the national politics as well.