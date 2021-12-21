Andhra Pradesh: Cold waves to continue for next three days as temperatures to fall further

Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are getting lower day by day. However, meteorological officials said that the cold waves will intensify in many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It said minimum temperatures were recorded in several districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad.



Meanwhile, as the intensity of cold winds increases, children, the elderly and pregnant women are advised to take appropriate precautions. Authorities said the cold waves would continue for another three days.

The weather department said temperatures were particularly low in the erstwhile Adilabad district of Telangana and in parts of agency in Andhra Pradesh.

The cold waves started from 6 pm and are expected to blow heavily. Traffic was light at this time of night due to fog and the people are already facing severe hardships as the cold intensifies in Visakhapatnam district.