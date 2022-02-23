Andhra Pradesh: Collectors to hold meetings to discuss on objections received over new districts

The government of Andhra Pradesh has intensified its process regarding the formation of new districts in the state. As part of it, a high-level review meeting will be held from today on the suggestions raised so far regarding the new districts announced by the government at the end of last month. All the districts together received over two thousand responses and 1478 views and objections were received on the formation of new districts.



Representatives of the people, various job and public associations have made requests to the government. The highest number of seven hundred requests was received in the Anantapur district while only 16 requests were received in the Srikakulam district. The deadline for receipt of objections is slated on March 3. The government has already led the discussion on holding review meetings. Preparations are underway to start operations in the new districts from April 2.

Meanwhile, meetings with collectors of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh will be held in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Visakhapatnam till the 28th of this month. State Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar directed the district collectors to explain the appeals on the division of districts at these meetings.

A meeting with the collectors of Krishna, West Godavari, Prakasam, and Guntur districts will be held in Vijayawada today followed by a meeting with the collectors of Chittoor, Nellore, and Kadapa districts tomorrow, Anantapur and Kurnool districts on 26th, and a final meeting with the collectors of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.





