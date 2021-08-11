Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to revive party

New Delhi: Six years after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the AICC has now focused its attention on trying to resuscitate the party in the State.

The party, according to sources, is of the strong view that unless it starts its activities afresh from the grassroots level, build new cadre, and make a few significant changes by inducing young blood, the party may not be in a position to emerge as the main contender during the next elections.

In view of this, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi held a one-on-one meeting with six important leaders from the State to take stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh and get inputs on what the party should do to regain its foothold in the State. The leaders included past chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy, former Rajya Sabha MP, KVP Ramachandra Rao, APCC president S Sailajanath, Chinta Mohan, former Union minister Pallam Raju and former MP Harsha Kumar.

It is learnt that some of them had informed Rahul that the first and the foremost task of the party should be to change the PCC president and reorganise the party. It has lost its importance and people have written off Congress, they are learnt to have said.

Rahul is understood to have asked them to prepare action plans to revive the party from village level. He is also said to have hinted that some major changes in the State unit would take place soon. Some of the State leaders are likely to find place in important decision making bodies at the AICC level like Congress Working Committee.

He also asked the party leaders to suggest how and on what issues the Congress party can take up campaign and create confidence among the people. He wanted a detailed report on the ground situation in the State.