Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus patient dies outside the hospital in Srikakulam district

A heart-wrenching incident took place on Tuesday at a private hospital in the district center where a patient with corona symptoms died in front of the hospital. Going into details, Ramulu (60), an old man from Yatapet near Navbharat Junction in Srikakulam city, came to a local private hospital with corona symptoms. Despite there are beds vacant according to district officials and medical health officials, the old man was not admitted to the hospital on the pretext that the beds were empty. The same situation prevailed for a few hours.

Meanwhile, the local people were shocked to see the old man suffering from shortness of breath due to severe fatigue and argued with the hospital staff. Then the staff has brought an oxygen cylinder fitted it to the old man. In this backdrop, the old man after feeling relief asked the staff if he could go to the urinal. However he went on the road as they refused to utilise the toilet in the hospital. There he collapsed on the road due to heatwave of the sun.

Hospital staff did not cooperate when family members who tried to take him inside the hospital. However, with the outrage of the people, they shifted the patient into tbe hospital and declared him dead.