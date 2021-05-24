Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus vaccination to resume today in state for above 45 years of age

The vaccination process in Andhra Pradesh will resume from today, which has been suspended for the last ten days. However, vaccination will be given only to those above 45 years of age who are in the high-risk category as the vaccination process will continue for 3 days.



The government has identified RTC, banking, and port staff, workers, public distribution system personnel, and journalists as high-risk categories.

However, there are currently 13,13,000 thousand doses of vaccines available in the state. Of this, 55 lakh covaxin vaccines will be given under the second dose and 11 lakh 58 thousand covishield vaccines as the first dose. It was clarified that those under 18 to 45 years of age will not be given vaccines due to shortages.



The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Sunday, as many as 18,767 new cases were reported in the state out of 91,629 samples were conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 15,80,827 cases.



Meanwhile, 104 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours as on Sunday morning due to dreadful virus taking the total deaths to 10,126 while the recoveries have been increasing daily. About 20,109 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours and the active cases stand at 2,09,237 to date.







