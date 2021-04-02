Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus victim dies of negligence of RMP doctor in Tenali

The man, who was treated by a RMP doctor after suffering from a fever has been tested positive for coronavirus of died. The family members raised concerns on Wednesday night over his death. The RMP has treated the victim without sending him to a hospital.

Going into details, Srinivasa Chakraborty, 45, who runs a retail outlet in Tenali town, fell ill a few days ago. He went to the RMP near the house and was told he had a fever. However, the RMP raised his hand three days later after falling seriously ill. The victim's family members rushed him to a private hospital in Mangalagiri where he was tested positive there and died on Wednesday while receiving treatment in this order.

The relatives of the deceased raised concerns in front of the clinic, alleging that Srinivasa Chakravarti had died due to the negligence of the RMP. The police got there and ordered to close the clinic for 10 days.

Meanwhile, among the 31,808 tests performed in the past 24 hours on Thursday, as many as 1271 new positive cases and three deaths one each in Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Guntur were confirmed. The total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 9,03,260. Meanwhile, 464 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of recoveries in the state has reached 8,87,898. Currently, there are 8142 active cases in the state.