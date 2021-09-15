Andhra Pradesh: Corruption in the Cooperative sector should be eradicated, says minister Kanna Babu

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kursala Kanna Babu said the cooperative sector needed to be completely purged. He was speaking during a review meeting with DCCB and DCMS chairpersons on Wednesday, he said corruption took place in the cooperative sector in the past government. He said crores of rupees had been laundered in two places in East Godavari district with false documents and scams had been uncovered in two places after the government came to power.



He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that action should be taken such that there should be no damage to the banks. He said the DCCB and DCMS chairmen posts should not be seen as political posts and the role of DCCB chairmen and DCMS chairmen was crucial in strengthening the banking sector.

Officials were advised that they should enhance the cooperative banks such that the farmers should think of these banks for loans. The authorities have been directed to transfer the managers who have been working in the same branch for five years and take strict action against those who are involved in loan disbursement scams.