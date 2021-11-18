Andhra Pradesh: Counting of votes for MPTC and ZPTC election begins

The counting of Parishad elections has begun on Thursday today. The State Election Commission officials have started the Counting of votes for MPTC and ZPTC elections under tight security to prevent any untoward incidents at the counting centers. The results of the 10 ZPTC and 123 MPTC seats will be declared today. Among the total 14 ZPTC seats, 04 seats were declared unanimous and the election was held for 10 seats. While out of 176 MPTC seats, 50 seats were declared unanimous. The counting continues in the remaining positions where the elections were held.

The State Election Commission officials said the results for the MPTC seats would be released by 10 am and the final results for the ZPTC seats would be announced by 12 noon. Meanwhile, the Chittoor district election official said that 30 tables have been arranged for the counting to be held in the respective areas on Thursday for the 8 MPTC seats in Gudipala, Gudupalle, Kavipalle, Kuppam, Nagari, SR Puram, and Santipuram mandals along with Bangarupalem ZPTC in Chittoor district. As many as 142 personnel have been appointed for the counting.



It said 14 tables were set up for counting at ZP High School and 67 staff were employed in Bangarupalem. The counting of MPTC seats will take place at the respective MPDO offices. A control room has been set up under the auspices of all Zilla Parishad CEOs for election counting. The counting of votes will also be held for those MPTC and ZPTC seats where the counting process has stalled for various reasons.