Andhra Pradesh: Couple along with son dead as a van hits two-wheeler in East Godavari

A fatal road accident has occurred on the Edurulanka-Yanam Balayogi bridge in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh where three people were killed on the spot in the incident. Going into the details, a van collided with the bike on Sunday, which resulted in the killing of a son including a couple while the daughter was seriously injured in the incident. The locals rushed her to a hospital immediately.

The accident is said to have taken place while the person along with his family was on their way to Kakinada. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. The bodies were later shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The accident caused a traffic jam on the bridge.

The police identified the dead as belonging to I. Polavaram mandal and registered a case. Police said the van driver was taken into custody. Speeding is said to be the cause of the accident and the details of the dead are yet to be known.