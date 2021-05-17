Andhra Pradesh: Curfew extended till May 31 in the state to tackle Covid-19

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to extend the curfew in Andhra Pradesh till the end of the month. The CM said there should be a curfew of at least four weeks for the results to come. "About 10 days have passed since we imposed the curfew," he said. The CM directed to take steps to prevent an increase in cases in rural areas.



He made clear that there should be effective use of the system of secretariats. The CM directed the authorities to take appropriate steps to support their children if any of the parents die due to covid. He also said to create appropriate action on financial assistance to support them.



The CM directed the officers to think of depositing a certain amount in their name and the interest accruing thereon on their monthly expenses.



On the other hand, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly, In the latest health bulletin released by the state government today, as many as 24,171 new cases reported in the state out of 94,550 samples tested taking the total number of cases mounted to 14,32,596 cases.



Meanwhile, the death toll has also increased with 101 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9372. while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 21,101 people recovered from the dreadful virus and the active cases stand at 2,10,431 to date. Anantapur district has reported the highest 3356 cases, followed by 2884 in Chittoor, 2876 in East Godavari district.