Andhra Pradesh: Daytime temperatures increased in the state, to continue for next three days

The daytime temperatures are rising and heat waves being intensified in Andhra Pradesh. From Vijayawada to north Coastal Andhra, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees and people were afraid to come out. Meanwhile, the authorities are warning people to be extra careful during the afternoon.

The weather department officials said that Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts have recorded high temperatures due to the effect of heat waves. The officials have warned that the intensity of Sun will intensify between 1 pm and 3 pm.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam district has recorded maximum temperatures on Wednesday with Kothakota recorded 40.23 celsius, Natavaram 40.22, Munagapaka 40.17, Kashinkotta 40.14, Balighattam 40.12, Madugula 40.05 and Gambhiram 40.01 degrees. Kottur 43 in Srikakulam district, Rajam 42 and Palakonda 42 degrees celsius respectively.

According to meteorologists, the temperature will be around 42 degrees Celsius in Vijayawada, Guntur, Krishna, Joint Godavari districts, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam districts today. On the other hand, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts of Rayalaseema are also said to be more sunny today.