Andhra Pradesh: DCCB employees to have region-wise transfers

Guntur: For the first time, the employees working in the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) will have region-wise transfers very soon. The government will first divide the state into three or four regions and transfer the employees region-wise. The exercise in this direction has already begun. The decision has been made to check irregularities in the DCCBs and to improve performance of the banks.



The decision of the state Cabinet on Wednesday to amend the AP State Cooperative Act-1964 will pave way for the region-wise transfers of employees and officials. The government is going to introduce AP State Cooperative (Amendment) Bill in the forthcoming Assembly session for this purpose. Subsequently, the GOs would be issued.

The amendment are aimed at strengthening the base of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the state, according to principal secretary, agriculture marketing and co-operation Chiranjeevi Chowdary.

At present, the employees and the officials working in the DCCBs are joining and retiring in the same district. It is felt that some employees are committing irregularities in the banks after staying at the same place for years and even facing criminal cases. Taking this into consideration, the government took this decision.

The government has already computerised all the APCOB, the DCCBs branches in the state for maintaining transparency and taken steps to render services on par with nationalised banks.

The government has decided to computerise 2,047 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies across the state. The computerisation of PACS will start in October this year and is targetted to be completed January, 2023. The aim of the government in networking PACSs is to check irregularities and increase business viability.