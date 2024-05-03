Live
- 10 pc discount for Mumbai Metro commuters on voting day in Mumbai
- Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli
- Congress releases special manifesto for Telangana, promises 23 guarantees
- Bad weather returns to UAE, several flights cancelled
- Don’t register voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys
- KCR to resume bus yatra today at Ramagundam
- The 100 Movie Gathers Momentum by winning award at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Ahead of its Release
- Why no notice sent to PM over hate speech? KTR asks EC
- Gukesh takes giant leap in World ranking and ratings
- Kishan Reddy reviews booth committee work
Just In
PMI mfg records 2nd-best improvement in 3.5 years
India's manufacturing sector activity moderated in April, but still recorded the second fastest improvement in operating conditions in...
India's manufacturing sector activity moderated in April, but still recorded the second fastest improvement in operating conditions in three-and-a-half years supported by buoyant demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 59.1 in March to 58.8 in April, signalling the second-best improvement in the health of the sector for three-and-a-half years. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.
According to Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, strong demand conditions which resulted in a further expansion of output, albeit slightly slower than in March. Indian manufacturers reported robust demand for their goods in April, from domestic and external clients. Total new orders rose sharply, with the pace of expansion being the second strongest since the start of 2021, the report said.