AP High Court refuses to cancel YS Avinash anticipatory bail in YS Viveka case

In a major relief for Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, the Telangana High Court has refused to cancel his anticipatory bail in the YS Viveka murder case. The petition filed by Dastagiri seeking to revoke Avinash Reddy's bail was dismissed by the court.

Additionally, the High Court has granted full bail to YS Bhaskar Reddy, the main accused in the murder case. However, bail was denied to two other accused, Uday Kumar Reddy and Sunil Yadav.

It was revealed that on May 31, the High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy. This decision comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the YS Viveka murder case.

The Court's decision to uphold Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail is sure to provide him with a sense of relief and vindication as he continues to navigate through the legal proceedings surrounding the case.