Andhra Pradesh: Decomposed body of a woman found in a house in Prakasam

An unidentified worker who came from Odisha and working in a granite quarry had killed a woman who was staying with him. He locked her body inside the house and fled. The matter came to light four days after the corpse decomposed and began to stink. According to police and villagers, a worker from Odisha came to work at the Irlakonda granite quarry near Ballikurava of Prakasam district.

In the village of Chennupalli near the quarry, Valla Chinaveeranjane rented a house and settled with the woman he had brought with him. He killed her last Thursday, locked her in a house, and fled. The house had been locked for five days and those around noticed the stench and informed VRO Ram Babu. Darshi DSP Prakash Rao, Addanki CI Anjaneya Reddy, and Ballikurava Sub Inspector Sivanancharaya reached the spot on Monday night and examined the spot.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a pool of worm-infested blood as the doors of the house opened. The owner of the house and those from the surrounding houses were questioned by the police. The owner of the house told police that he had come from Odisha, was working in a quarry, and had rented the house. He further added that he did not know any details about them. According to the VRO complaint, the police registered a case and launched a full length investigation.