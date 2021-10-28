Andhra Pradesh: Distressed over daughter's plight, father commits suicide in East Godavari

A tragic incident was reported in East Godavari where a father writes a letter and committed suicide, claiming that his daughter's life has been ruined in the name of marriage. Going into details given by East Godavari District Draksharama Police and locals, Talapagala Srinivasa Rao (61) from Draksharama, runs a photo studio and supports his family. He studied B Pharmacy. He is survived by his wife Sujatha, son Bhavani Shankar and daughter Isha Malini.



Malini was married to Karuparthi Gautam Kumar of Fatehabad near Eluru in December last year by giving Rs 2 lakh cash and gold jewellery as dowry. However, Malini was harassed by her husband after marriage for excess dowry and has been staying at father's house. Father Srinivasa Rao was upset and complained to the police. The case was registered but no arrests were made. Against this backdrop, he was reportedly injected poison on Tuesday in the wake of the incident.



He and his wife then went to the Draksharama police station and fell unconscious while speaking about his daughter with the sub inspector. He was immediately rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead. Later a letter with Srinivasa Rao Dasturi appeared to the family members at home stating that his son-in-law Gautam Kumar, along with his parents and other family members were harassing his daughter for excess dowry. He wrote down everyone's names and asked them to take action against them. Srinivasa Rao also mentioned his brother-in-law and sister names in the letter alleging of harassment.