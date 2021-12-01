Andhra Pradesh: Distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka begins across the state

The distribution of pensions for elderly, disabled, and chronically ill people across the state of Andhra Pradesh under YSR Pension Kanuka has started on Tuesday morning. It is known that the government has been disbursing the pension to the beneficiaries on the first of every month. Moreover, the village volunteers are distributing the pension door-to-door from early morning.



Meanwhile, pensions will be provided to 60,50,650 beneficiaries across the state. Andhra Pradesh Panchayat minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Rs 1,411.42 crore was deposited in the accounts of the village and ward secretariat on Tuesday evening.

The minister said that all precautions have been taken to ensure that no one receives a pension due to technical reasons. The village volunteers have so far distributed pension to 14.25 lakh pensioners till 7 am.