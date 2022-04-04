Andhra Pradesh doubles districts to 26

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh, which has doubled the number of districts from 13 to 26, is ready to launch administrative activities soon after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 13 new districts on Monday.

The Chief Minister will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to engage on this momentous day, according to the Chief Minister's Office. This is the beginning of good tidings to the people as predicted by the Almanac, feels the ruling party.

Yet, the bureaucrats heading the 26 new districts would have a real tough time ahead.

A new district itself means new challenges administratively as it would throw open several teething problems. Trepidation and a certain tentativeness would naturally mark the initial days at least. Expectations of the people would be on a higher side as the administration would get closer to the people compared to that of the bigger districts going to be defunct from Monday.

That is one set of the challenges. However, the new District Collectors and Superintendents of Police will also face a 'political challenge' to their functioning with the Opposition expressing its resolve to intensify its agitation against many moves of the government.

The Telugu Desam Party has announced a prolonged struggle against the State Excise Policy and some deaths it has alleged due to the consumption of spurious brands or illicit liquor. Demonstrations and dharnas have become commonplace in this regard.

Yet another issue that is all set to rock the state is the proposed hike in power tariff. The Opposition, including the TDP, Jana Sena, the BJP and the Communists have denounced the power tariff hike calling it unjust and anti-people.

All these political leaders have declared their calendar of protests. They have directed their cadres to stage dharnas and demonstrations against the move. All this would tantamount to a more demanding time at least on the law- and- order front.

The top bureaucracy needs to be vigilant and ever willing to come up with solutions when tapped into by the greenhorns.