Andhra Pradesh: ED officials raids on former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy's residence

The Enforcement Directorate officials raided the house of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy in Tadipatri and investigating vehicle registrations with forgery documents. JC Travels is accused of buying vehicles under the scrap and making illegal registrations in Nagaland with fake invoices. More than a hundred vehicles are believed to have been illegally registered.



Meanwhile, the attacks on the house of Chavvagopal Reddy, a key follower of JC Prabhakar Reddy continuing. A total of 20 staff are examining documents related to their assets. The search is going on amid heavy security in Tadipatri.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the Enforcement Directorate officers searched the residences of the JC brothers.