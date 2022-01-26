Andhra Pradesh: Eight IAS officers transferred

Vijayawada: In a minor reshuffle, the state government late on Monday transferred eight IAS officers and gave fresh postings. According to a GO issued by chief secretary Sameer Sharma, social welfare principal secretary K Sunitha has been appointed as the principal secretary of the minority welfare department, Gandham Chandrudu, the special secretary, minorities department, was transferred and posted as special secretary of the social welfare department.

Kartikeya Mishra, the collector of West Godavari district was appointed as the special commissioner of the labour department. Rekha Rani, working as the special commissioner of the labour department, is now transferred as the MD of Kapu Corporation. Ananta Ram, who was the MD of Kapu Corporation, was relieved of his additional responsibilities.

Vijayawada municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh was appointed as the collector of West Godavari district. Ranjit Basha, who was the joint secretary in the CCLA office, has been transferred and appointed as Vijayawada municipal commissioner.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan special officer NV Ramana Reddy is appointed as the CEO of AP MSME Development Corporation. Himanshu Kaushik is appointed as the additional commissioner of AP Bhavan. Pawan Murthy, the CEO of MSME Development Corporation, is appointed as the secretary of the Society for Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions.