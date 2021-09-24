Andhra Pradesh: Elections for MPP chiefs to be held today across the state

The elections for Mandal Praja Parishad Presidents (MPPs) across Andhra Pradesh will be held on Friday. In addition to the MPP president, there will be one co-opted member for each mandal, as well as elections for mandal vice presidents. Those elected as MPTC members within the mandal will have to raise their hands in the elections to elect MPPs. Appropriate arrangements have been made by the Panchayati Raj Department officials in the district along with the State Election Commission for holding special meetings at MPDO offices everywhere in this regard. According to the quorum, if at least half of the newly elected MPTC members in the mandals are present, the election of the co-opted members along with the post of MPP and vice-president will continue, officials said.



The election process has been completed in 9,583 of the total 10,047 MPTC seats across the state. Special meetings will begin at one o'clock in the afternoon. All newly elected members, including those unanimously elected, will be sworn in at that meeting. A co-opted member is then elected. Another meeting will be held at 3 pm to elect the first MP and then followed by the Vice-President. The election process will begin at 10 am.

If for any reason the election of Co-opted members does not take place, the next MP and Vice Presidential elections in the respective mandals will be postponed. Officials of the state commission's office said that if the co-opted election is over and the MPP election is disrupted, the election for the post of vice-president in the mandal will be postponed.

The State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has already directed all district collectors to hold elections on Saturday in the constituencies where the polls scheduled for Friday have been postponed. Although the election of co-opted members was postponed for a second day due to various reasons, orders were issued on Thursday that the MPP elections could be held for the posts of vice-president if there was a sufficient quorum, SEC said.