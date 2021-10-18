Andhra Pradesh: Elections to be held soon for pending municipalities, notification likely on October 23

The state election commission is now exercising its discretion to hold elections to the thirteen municipalities that were halted for some reason. Elections are to be held for 12 municipalities including Nellore Corporation. The final notification for the setting up of polling stations will be released on the 23rd of this month. Elections will be held in Nellore, Buchireddypalem, Akividu, Jaggaiahpet and Kondapalli, Gurzaala, Dachapalli, Darshi, Kuppam, Bethancherla, Kamalapuram, Rajampeta, and Penukonda municipalities.



Meanwhile, Simhapuri is now gearing up for the municipal elections. Political parties swung into action at once with the selection of the returning officers for the municipal elections by the State Election Commission. The ruling YSRCP, which has won every election since the general election, is taking steps to sweep the polls. The TDP is trying to showcase its existence.

Along with the Nellore Corporation in the district, the politics heated up in Gudur and Kavali, the Grade-1 municipalities. The fight has begun with the appointment of returning officers by the SEC on Sunday for the latest Nellore city council elections. It is learned that by the time of the notification of elections in May this year, there were court cases against Nellore, Gudur, and Kavali elections and hence postponed.