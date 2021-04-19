Andhra Pradesh: Electricity Dept. makes special arrangements to reduce heat in transformers

The Electricity department in Andhra Pradesh has made arrangements to provide uninterrupted power supply during the summer. To this extent the capacity of power transformers at the field level has been significantly increased in two years. Transformers usually carry the highest load during the summer which can cause them to overheat, burn out in turn will lead to cut of power supply to the surrounding areas. In this context the actual load of the power transformers was predicted by the field staff. With this, the power supply to some areas will be cut off for a while to reduce the heat if necessary.

Generally, when the temperature exceeds 42 degrees, the heat in the transformers increases tremendously while in high-capacity Transco transformers, when the load is high, the fans in it automatically turn on and cool them down.

The Central power distribution company CMD Padmajanarthan Reddy said efforts were being made to set up power transformers in a similar manner to supply power to consumers. He said that at present we are controlling the heat by controlling the load. He said efforts were being made to identify and control high load areas when the temperature reached 45 degrees.

Energy Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli said the condition of all transformers in the state had been assessed before the summer. He said the crew was instructed to change the oil before the transformer was exposed to temperature. It is explained that arrangements have been made to replace the ones which are often damaged and burnt.