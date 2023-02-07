Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student commits life in Sarpavaram of Kakinada

An engineering student ended his life in Sarpavaram police station limits in Kakinada. According to the details, Gengiri Durga Ram Gopal (23) of Kakinada Gudarigunta Santanapuri Colony hails from a family that earns its livelihood through fishing. His father died and is survived by his mother, elder sister and younger brother.

Durga Ram Gopal studied B.Tech Civil Branch at an Engineering College at Korangi and completed four year engineering course last year with four subjects remained as backlog. He joined a private job in Hyderabad a week ago. After receiving the notification for the backlog exams, he returned home to prepare for the exams to be held from the 14th of this month. Durgaram Gopal took Oyo's rented room in Kolapakala village on Sunday morning. As the family members did not answer the phone calls till night, they found his motorcycle outside OYO room and approached the police station.

On Monday morning, the Sarpavaram police and family members opened the doors of the OYO room near the Krishna temple in Kolapakala. The family was deeply saddened when they found him hanging with a plastic rope. His elder sister Manjusha said that Ramgopal, who was at home for two days, used to think about backlog subjects. She called him when he left home on Sunday morning and did not return.

ASI Nageswarao and staff inspected the spot and shifted the dead body to GGH. A case was registered based on Manjusha's complaint. Investigation is being conducted under the direction of CI Murali Krishna.