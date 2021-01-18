Andhra Pradesh: Every household to get four LED bulbs under Grama Ujala scheme

A Chandrasekhar Reddy, CEO, State Energy Conservation Corporation, said the power department would provide four high-capacity LED bulbs to each household at a cost of Rs 10 per bulb. To this end, the Central Energy Saving Corporation Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) is launching the 'Grama Ujala' scheme. Speaking to media on Sunday, he said the scheme, which is being undertaken jointly by the Panchayati Raj and the Rural Development Corporation, is being piloted in five parts of the country. EESL is investing Rs. 450 crore in the scheme. As part of the first installment Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vadyanagar (Gujarat), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Ara (Bihar) and Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) districts.

It is reported that earlier, 9 volt LED bulbs were provided as part of energy saving. Now supplied with 12 volt LED bulbs. 12-volt LED bulbs save up to 75% of current compared to a standard bulb and 25 percent higher durability and has the ability to significantly reduce the temperature.

In the first phase of AP, four 12-volt LED bulbs will be provided to every household in Gunadala, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Nuzivid, Vijayawada Town and Rural in Krishna district. Ordinary bulbs (any of 40, 60, 100 volt bulbs) should be handed over to the electrical authorities before taking these. Four bulbs will be distributed to 8.83 lakh households in the district.

Anyone with a household electricity connection can take these bulbs. The distribution will be done under the leadership of EESL in coordination with the local electricity authorities. For this the officials are generating data based on electrical connections. We will expand across the state once this process is completed experimentally.