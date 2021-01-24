Andhra Pradesh: Father and son dies in a bike and RTC bus collision in Kadapa

In a ghastly road accident, father and son were killed in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident took place when the bike collided with an RTC bus. According to the police, Ramireddy and Suguna from Chinnanagireddypalli, Valluru mandal of Kadapa district have two sons. A total of four family members were traveling on a bike from Badvelu to Maidukuru road when the road accident took place.

It seems the bike had tried to overtake the lorry and hit the APSRTC bus coming from ahead. Rami Reddy and his son Umesh died on the spot in the accident while Rami Reddy's wife Suguna and another son were seriously injured in the accident. The seriously injured were rushed to Kadapa Government Hospital. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Upon receiving information on the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot. Details of the accident were inquired into. Police, who have registered a case have launched an investigation. Tragedy struck the Ramireddy family with this road accident. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.