Andhra Pradesh: Fervour marks at Vontimitta temple amid celestial wedding of Lord Rama

The annual Brahmotsavam of Kodanda Rama Swamy is going on at Vontimitta temple in Kadapa with much fervour. On the morning of the sixth day, the procession of Lord Sri Rama along with Sita, Lakshmana was held while devotees offered offered prayers to the lord.



The procession of deities took place amidst the tumult of mangala instruments and impressed the devotees. TTD officials participated in this procession.



On the other hand, apart from Sri Rama Navami, Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsava is held in Vontimitta on Chaitra Pournami day, in full moon light. In this order, Department of Religion Minister Kottu Satyanarayana will present silk cloths to the deity on behalf of the AP government.

It is more special that the celestial wedding which is to be performed on the day of Sri Ramanavami is performed on the full moon day of Chaitra so as the moon could able to witness the celestial wedding.