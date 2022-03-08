Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Loyol Textiles industry in Nellore

A huge fire broke out at the Loyal Textiles industry at Menakuru Industrial Estate in Naidupet mandal of Nellore district on Monday night. Authorities believe property damage could be in the some crores of rupees.



According to the fire department officials the workers ran out due to the sudden fire in the industry. Industry representatives immediately informed the fire department and police.



Fire Department Officer-in-Charge T. Chalamaiah conveyed the information to the superiors. Fire trucks were deployed from Naidupet, Sullurupet, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Kota and other places.

The fire engulfed the industry's cotton warehouse as well as garment storage godowns. Meanwhile, CI Somaiah along with the SIs plunged into rescue operations. The accident is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.