Andhra Pradesh: Fisherman catches giant 18 kg fish, sells it for Rs. 1.5 lakh

In a surprising incident, a fisherman who went fishing at the coast in Narasapuram of West Godavari district has caught a fish weighing 18 kg. It was put up for sale on Monday at the Antarvedi port in East Godavari district and was purchased by Narsapur-based businessman Srinivasa Rao for Rs 1.50 lakh. However, he later sold the fish to a fish export centre in Kolkata, which fetches Rs. 2 lakh. These giant fishes will be then exported to China.



On the other hand, a fisherman in Kakinada of East Godavari district has caught a fish weighing more than 30 kg two days ago. The fish has cost Rs. 4.30 lakh and the traders said this is the first time a single fish has been priced at Rs. 4.30 lakh. The locals said that this fish is so expensive because of the good demand for its bladder, which is used for medicinal purposes.



Meanwhile, the fish trader said the rare fish would be exported to Kolkata. The fisheries officials opined that the cysts in the fish stomach are used in the manufacture of medicines and the gall bladder of the fish is used to make the stitches for surgical purposes. Hence, the traders will bid on these rare (Kachidi) fishes due to the high demand.