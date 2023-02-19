Andhra Pradesh: Five dead after car hits divider and hit by a lorry in Bapatla

A fatal road accident took place on the national highway at Medarametla of Bapatla leaving five people die on the spot in this accident. Among the dead were the wife and daughter of Sub Inspector Samandhar Vali. Going into the details, Samandar Vali, who went on duty to Thiruna in Chinganjam, along with his wife and daughter, and two other neighbours. After finishing the darshan at the Shiva temple, family members were sent home to Addanki in car.



However, on their way back when the driver got on the Medarametla National Highway, the car hit the divider. The car overturned and fell on the other side of the road and was hit by an oncoming lorry. As a result, five people in the car died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Waheeda (39), Ayesha (9), Gurrala Jayashree (50), Gurrala Divya Teja (27), and the driver, a bachelor.



Addnaki SI Samandhar wept after his wife and his 9-year-old daughter died in the accident. The police had to work for a long time to pull out the bodies stuck in the car. The dead bodies were shifted to the mortuary.