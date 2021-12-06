Andhra Pradesh: Five dead as car collides with a divider in Chittoor district

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Chittoor district, a car collided with a divider at Agarala on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet highway and overturned. The car suddenly burst into flames leaving five people traveling in it were killed. Among the dead was a one-year-old child. The condition of three others who were injured in the accident appears to be critical. The injured were rushed to RUIA Hospital.

The car number of the accident was identified as AP39HA4003 and was completely gutted in the incident. Police arrived at the scene and moved the dead bodies to the mortuary. The dead are believed to be from the Vizianagaram district.

As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding is suspected to be the cause of the accident. Full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.