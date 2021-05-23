Andhra Pradesh: Five houses of worth Rs. 5 lakh gutted in a fire accident in Eluru

In a shocking incident, fire accident reported in a house after a lamp lit fell down in Andhra Pradesh. Also, the fire spread across the neighbouring houses and burnt them. The incident took place at Gurukulpet of Madepalli panchayat in Eluru mandal of West Godavari. The five houses burnt in the accident are said to be belong to Kella Appalanaidu, Kella Shantamani, Varadula Subba Rao, Tulasi and Varalakshmi.

Receiving the information, fire crews reached the scene and brought the situation under control. However, the five houses were burnt completely and no casualties reported as the families of the houses were off to their daily duties.



On the other hand, it is reported that the rat has caused the lamp to fall down and led to the fire accident. Meanwhile, a loss of property worth Rs. 5 lakh reported.

