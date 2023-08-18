Live
Andhra Pradesh: Forest officials captures a bear moving in Srisailam
The forest officials have successfully captured a bear that was found roaming near Shikareswaram in the Srisailam area on Friday morning. Devotees had expressed concern and panic over the presence of the bear near the peak in the past two days, fearing potential accidents.
In response to the situation, the forest department officials took action and set up three traps near Shikreswaram, following orders from their superiors. The Deputy Director of the Forest Department, Alang Chang Theran, alerted both officials and devotees about the presence of a leopard in the Srisailam area as well. This led to the successful capture of the bear in one of the traps.
Considering the recent incidents in Tirupati, the forest officials have instructed their staff to take prompt action in Srisailam as well.