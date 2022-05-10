Andhra Pradesh: Former minister and TDP leader Narayana arrested in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh police have arrested Ponguru Narayana, a former minister from Telugu Desam Party and head of Narayana Educational Institutions. Chittoor police went to his residence in Lodha apartment in KPHB in Hyderabad and arrested Narayana.



Later, Narayana and his wife Ramadevi are being shifted to Andhra Pradesh in their own vehicle. It is learned that Narayana was arrested in connection with the leakage of Class X question papers in Andhra Pradesh. However, police have not yet officially revealed in which case Narayana was taken into custody. On the other hand, on learning of Narayana's arrest, the staff of his educational institutions reached the toll gates on the way to AP.

Recently a series of tenth grade question papers were leaked in the AP. A few days ago, CM Jagan commented in the Tirupati assembly that Narayana and Sri. Chaitanya educational institutions were behind the question paper leakage issue. In the wake of this, the police came to Hyderabad and arrested Narayana.