Andhra Pradesh: Foundation stone laid for the reconstruction of Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram

The foundation stonewas laid for the reconstruction work of Ramateertham Kodanda Ramalayam in the Vizianagaram district. After the controversy over the destruction of the idols last year, the AP government was preparing to rebuild this temple. Vellampalli Srinivas, Minister of Endowment laid the foundation stone on Wednesday morning.

Despite being a spiritual affair, the political controversy started again as Ashok Gajapati Raju, who is the chairman of the Mansas Trust, is also the chairman of the temple committee raised protocol issue. Ashok Gajapati expressed displeasure that the tradition was not being followed and fumed at authorities.

However, amid this tension, the foundation stone for the temple at Ramateertham was completed. The temple is being rebuilt with a budget of Rs 3 crore. The construction of the temple is planned to be completed within six months.



According to Agamashtra, the construction of the temple will be done with a complete stone structure. Along with the temple, a flagpole, a kitchen, a staircase will be modernised and a corner will be developed.

Following the demolition of the statue of Lord Rama on December 28 last year, the government has launched a program to renovate the new idol. A new idol is already being erected in the main temple premises and poojas are being performed.