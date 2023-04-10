  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Foundation stone to be laid for Bhogapuram on May 3, says Gudivada Amarnath

Gudivada Amarnath
x

Gudivada Amarnath

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport will be laid on May 3.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport will be laid on May 3. Minister Amarnath today toured the lands related to Bhogapuram Airport along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, Special Chief Secretary to Government Karikal Valavan and MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu inspected arrangements on Monday. The area where the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport will be laid was inspected.

On this occasion, he said that CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport on 3rd May. He said that Bhogapuram International Airport will be constructed on about 2,200 acres.

He said that the work will start from the foundation stone laying and the construction work will be completed in 24 to 30 months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X