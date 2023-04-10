Andhra Pradesh: Foundation stone to be laid for Bhogapuram on May 3, says Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport will be laid on May 3. Minister Amarnath today toured the lands related to Bhogapuram Airport along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, Special Chief Secretary to Government Karikal Valavan and MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu inspected arrangements on Monday. The area where the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport will be laid was inspected.



On this occasion, he said that CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport on 3rd May. He said that Bhogapuram International Airport will be constructed on about 2,200 acres.



He said that the work will start from the foundation stone laying and the construction work will be completed in 24 to 30 months.

